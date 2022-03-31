Man arrested for home invasion at Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges, including pointing a gun at a newborn child, after he entered their Murfreesboro Pike apartment, according to court documents.

The victims said Cezar Eduardo Peneda entered their apartment around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday through an open front door. The victims said they knew Peneda as their neighbor across the street.

Once inside the home, the victims said he demanded their belongings and car keys. He displayed a pistol and a machete during the robbery, and while he pointed the pistol at the victims demanding their belongings, he also pointed it at their newborn child.

Peneda is reported to have fled the scene in the victim’s Chevrolet Volt. The car was located at the Walmart at 4040 Nolensville Pike by detectives around 8 p.m. Police said Peneda entering the vehicle and starting it. He was caught after a short foot chase when police tried to stop him. Police found a pistol inside the vehicle where the defendant was seated.

Peneda has been charged with evading arrest, three counts of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated burglary.

