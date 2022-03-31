Man arrested in carjacking of work van in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man has been arrested for carjacking a work van Thursday morning in south Nashville.

Police said Tequandre Craighead, 29, has been charged with carjacking, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license after being arrested on Thursday.

The two male victims reported that they were approached by an armed suspect in a parking lot in the 400 block of Welshwood Drive at 8:15 a.m. The men complied with demands for the keys to a Nissan NV cargo van. Officers quickly arrived on the scene and gathered information.

Police soon located the van traveling on Harding Place near Danby Drive. They followed it to the area of Wallace Road and Recovery Drive where they attempted to stop the driver, who fled at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the van. A Metro Police helicopter pilot maintained visual contact and relayed to ground units that the vehicle had stopped in a parking lot on Linbar Dive where Craighead bailed and fled on foot.

Detectives recovered an ID and a debit card that belonged to the wife of one of the victims.

During an interview, Craighead admitted to police that he was driving the stolen van. He was also positively identified as the robber.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Craighead was free on bond for the armed robbery of a Harding Place convenience store in 2019. He is scheduled to appear in court on that case next month.

Craighead is being held in lieu of $58,000 bond.

