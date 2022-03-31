High winds cause damage to home in Old Hickory

Advertisement

By Courtney Allen
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WSMV) - High winds from Wednesday’s storms caused damage to people’s homes including one in Old Hickory.

The wind caused a tree in the front yard of a home on Hickerson Street. The tree fell onto the roof and took down a power line.

The couple who lives here said they got home from work on Wednesday afternoon and drove up to see the damage. They just moved in, back in December and said the home was newly renovated.

Since no one was home, no injuries were reported to authorities.

They said they submitted a claim through insurance and are waiting on the next steps.

