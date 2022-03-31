First Alert Forecast: A little breezy with some leftover showers today

After our active weather day yesterday, our weather pattern is going to calm down for the most part over the next few days.

Be sure to keep an eye out for a leftover shower this morning, but dry conditions for the afternoon with temperatures back in the 60s. It will stay a little on the breezy side today, but nowhere near as windy as yesterday.

A brief shower cannot be ruled out early tonight with lows dropping back down in the upper 30s by tomorrow morning.

It is shaping up to be a nice end to the week with temperatures near 60 tomorrow and more sunshine to go around in the afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, we are tracking a weak disturbance that will pass through the Mid-State on Saturday. We will see more clouds in the afternoon and even an isolated shower that cannot be totally ruled out. That being said, most if not all of us will stay dry with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

More sunshine to come on Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s to end the weekend.

Clouds will increase on Monday with temperatures getting back into the 70s by the afternoon. Our next weather maker will get here Tuesday and into Wednesday of next week, so those days will be our next chances at more widespread showers.

