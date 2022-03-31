Advertisement

Family of deceased victim speak out regarding former Vanderbilt nurse verdict


Former Vanderbilt nurse
Former Vanderbilt nurse(WSMV)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A statement from the family of a woman who died from a lethal dose of medication was obtained by News4 Thursday.

The following statement comes from Chandra Murphey, representing the family of Charlene Murphey, 75, who died after former Vanderbilt Nurse Radonda Vaught gave her the wrong medication.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Police raid a business on Fesslers Lane in relation to a human trafficking operation.
Metro Police take three people into custody following months long human trafficking investigation
Wedding venue destroyed in winds
Wedding venue damaged in storms
Tequandre Craighead has been charged with carjacking, evading arrest and driving on a revoked...
Man arrested in carjacking of work van in south Nashville
Stolen mail leads to crime
Nashville resident warning others after having mail stolen by ‘red flag thieves’
Stolen mail leads to crime
Criminals target mailboxes