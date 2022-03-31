Family of deceased victim speak out regarding former Vanderbilt nurse verdict

“Our family is still traumatized and grieve over Mom’s horrible death. We are thankful the District Attorney’s Office obtained justice for us in court.

For Radonda Vaught’s friends and some political candidates to somehow make us and the prosecution into bad guys is humiliating, degrading and retraumatizes us all over again.

We thought we had closure. We may never get over the reaction to this verdict.

Our mother, Charlene Murphey, was a caring and loving person. Those using her death for personal gain should be ashamed.” – Chandra Murphey.