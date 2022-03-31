Advertisement

Blood Assurance announces new Bellevue location


Blood donation
Blood donation(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blood Assurance officials announced Thursday the opening of their second brick-and-mortar blood donation center in Davidson County.

The new facility will be found in Bellevue Plaza at 7108 Hwy. 70 S. Suite D-1. Community members will have the opportunity to donate lifesaving blood, plasma, and platelets.

The building features three donor screening rooms, five donor beds, and a refreshment area to cater to individuals in western Davidson County and the surrounding communities.

“This new donation center will give area residents a more convenient location to save lives,” according to Jerry Antoine, regional operations director for Blood Assurance. “Bellevue is growing, and so are we.”

Antoine added that the opening of the Bellevue location marks another chapter in Blood Assurance’s expansion into the region, following donation centers that have been opened in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, Hermitage, and Tullahoma.

“We welcome everyone to stop by, take a look and find out how their donation can help hospital patients right here in Middle Tennessee,” Antoine said.

The building will open on April 30th, and hours, scheduling, and more can be found here.

