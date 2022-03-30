West End Piggly Wiggly prepares to close doors after 7 decades
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The popular grocery store, Piggly Wiggly, located on West End, is set to close its doors in April.
The store has been open for almost seven decades at its location near Centennial Park and Midtown, serving the people of Nashville.
According to Metro filings, H.G. Hill Realty Co. submitted permits to construct a building with 301 apartment units and 6,000 square feet of retail space.
Gray Public Relations sent the following statement regarding the building’s closure:
According to Metro filings, the realty company has owned the Piggly Wiggly location since 1923.
