Advertisement

West End Piggly Wiggly prepares to close doors after 7 decades


Piggly Wiggly is off of slappey
Piggly Wiggly is off of slappey(WALB)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The popular grocery store, Piggly Wiggly, located on West End, is set to close its doors in April.

The store has been open for almost seven decades at its location near Centennial Park and Midtown, serving the people of Nashville.

According to Metro filings, H.G. Hill Realty Co. submitted permits to construct a building with 301 apartment units and 6,000 square feet of retail space.

Gray Public Relations sent the following statement regarding the building’s closure:

According to Metro filings, the realty company has owned the Piggly Wiggly location since 1923.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather watch on news4
Weather conditions in Bellevue
Woman sentenced to 8 years in prision
Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison
Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire
Losing power likely tonight
Murfreesboro power company prepare for severe weather
Tree falls on woman's home in Mt Juliet
Crews respond to fallen tree on Mount Juliet condominium