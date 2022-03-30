West End Piggly Wiggly prepares to close doors after 7 decades

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The popular grocery store, Piggly Wiggly, located on West End, is set to close its doors in April.

The store has been open for almost seven decades at its location near Centennial Park and Midtown, serving the people of Nashville.

According to Metro filings, H.G. Hill Realty Co. submitted permits to construct a building with 301 apartment units and 6,000 square feet of retail space.

Gray Public Relations sent the following statement regarding the building’s closure:

“H. G. Hill Realty Company’s property located at 2900 West End Ave., which is occupied by Piggly Wiggly, is slated for redevelopment. As a result, Piggly Wiggly will be closing once their lease expires on April 20, 2022. The building was constructed in 1954 and has structural issues that cannot be resolved. H.G. Hill Realty Company and the tenant agree that shoring up the building and fencing it is the safest option. There are no finalized redevelopment plans in place at this time.”

According to Metro filings, the realty company has owned the Piggly Wiggly location since 1923.

