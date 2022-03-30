Tennessee man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee man has been sentenced for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot in 2021 according to court documents.

Bryan Wayne Ivey, of Crossville, was sentenced to 36 months of probation and ordered to pay $10 special assessment and $500 in restitution by Judge Christopher Cooper in federal court on Tuesday.

Ivey had been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, a still of a video of a person breaking a window of the Capitol with a riot shield was Ivey, and a close personal contact of his identified him.

Prosecutors dismissed three counts during Tuesday’s court appearance, sentencing him only for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

