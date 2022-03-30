Student loan moratorium set to end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community members prepare for the impending student loan deadline in May.

Student loans have been taken out of some people’s budgets for the past two years. With May 1 ending that payment pause, some people hope federal student loan payments are halted even more. About 37 million people have student loans to pay off.

“I’ve had it on break since the beginning of the pandemic happened, actually, and I haven’t had to make a payment in months, so instead, I’ve been depositing that money into a savings account,” said Darby Adams, college graduate.

She and her college sweetheart are planning their wedding. “Right now, anything that doesn’t go towards student loans is going towards the wedding.”

On average, students rack up $30,000 worth of loans by the time they graduate.

“Student loans are pretty much a necessity unless you’re really fortunate and have parents who are able to afford it going into it. Even with scholarships,” Adams said.

According to the Student Debt Crisis Center, 92% of working college graduates are afraid they won’t have money left over to pay off their student loans since living expenses are on the rise.

“I feel like I would just make the minimum payments, and I’m probably not going to be paying them off early. I just think about the interest that I’m accruing to even get my degree,” Alicia Martinez said. “I work in the education field, and so with what I make. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to pay them off in a reasonable amount of time.”

Former students like Tierra Fuiell are holding out hope for the student loan moratorium to continue indefinitely.

“That’s what we are all hoping for,” said Fuiell.

President Biden is expected to decide whether or not to cancel student loan debt before May 1, when the payments are currently set to turn back on.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.