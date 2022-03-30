State leaders push for “Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers continue to discuss the possibility of legalizing cannabis in the state of Tennessee.

A bill that would authorize the possession of marijuana for adults 21 and up in Tennessee will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the state legislature this week.

“My constituents are regularly asking why are we dragging our feet on this, “said Rep. Bob Freeman.

The Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act would allow adults to both have and transport marijuana in permitted amounts.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Bob Freeman and Sen. Heidi Campbell.

“Let’s talk about the financial benefits this could have for our state. What could we fund differently? What could we fund better? We got the fiscal note back, and it’s hundreds of millions of dollars every year. States that have passed this before its billions of dollars in additional state revenue, “explained Rep. Freeman.

Under the bill, people would have the opportunity to grow up to 12 plants on their property. It would also allow parents, or guardians, to administer marijuana products to a minor if approved for medical use.

“80% of Tennesseans approve of some form of legalization, and continuing to criminalize cannabis at this point amounts to selective prosecution. While other states are enjoying the enormous tax and business revenues, our exposure to the complicated externalities just continue to increase,” stated Sen. Heidi Campbell.

