Prosecutors close to resting case in Mosely murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a dozen witnesses testified Wednesday in the murder trial of Michael Mosely, charged in the stabbing deaths of two Williamson County men outside a Midtown bar in 2019.

Mosely is accused of fatally stabbing Clay Beathard and Paul Trapeni during a fight outside the Dogwood Bar on Division Street.

“It’s something that has affected me long past just that night. Just that initial shock of your friends have died,” Wilson McCullough, friend of Trapeni and Beathard, said. “It’s something that’s hard to shake. It’s hard to go out in public and feel normal. It’s hard to be around people you know.”

Revealed in court Wednesday was a knife recovered from Mosely’s car that an investigator testified, could be the knife Mosely is accused of using in the incident. Despite not having any blood on it, the investigator told the court it could fit the puncture wounds sustained by Beathard and Trapeni.

The jury also heard from Jaycie Harper, a friend of Mosely’s who was with him the night of the alleged murders. The video shows her standing between Mosely and Beathard when Mosely is seen swinging around Harper and lunging at Beathard. Prosecutors say that was the moment Beathard was stabbed.

Harper claims to have tried to break up the fight after the video shows Mosely throwing a punch at one of Trapeni and Beathard’s friend, setting off a melee.

“I remember seeing [Mosely] be attacked with more than one person on him at a time and then it seemed to me every time I separated a situation another escalated,” Harper said.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case Thursday.

