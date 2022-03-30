Portland man arrested after fatal 2020 car crash

EDDYVILLE, KY (WSMV) – Kentucky State Police located a Tennessee man Tuesday charged with Reckless Homicide.

KSP said on June 22, 2020, Jose Antonio, 31, of Portland, Tennessee, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County, resulting in a head-on collision.

According to officials, the collision claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Court evidence presented from this incident resulted in a grand jury indicting Antonio on the charges of Reckless Homicide, Four Counts of Assault 4th Degree-Minor Inquiry, Driving on a DUI Suspended License, and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance.

Antonio was located on Tuesday and arrested by the Portland Police Department, and lodged in the Sumner County Jail, awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

