Portland man arrested after fatal 2020 car crash


Man arrested for vehicular homicide
Man arrested for vehicular homicide(KSP)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EDDYVILLE, KY (WSMV) – Kentucky State Police located a Tennessee man Tuesday charged with Reckless Homicide.

KSP said on June 22, 2020, Jose Antonio, 31, of Portland, Tennessee, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County, resulting in a head-on collision.

According to officials, the collision claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Court evidence presented from this incident resulted in a grand jury indicting Antonio on the charges of Reckless Homicide, Four Counts of Assault 4th Degree-Minor Inquiry, Driving on a DUI Suspended License, and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance.

Antonio was located on Tuesday and arrested by the Portland Police Department, and lodged in the Sumner County Jail, awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

