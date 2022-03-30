Police identify person of interest in fatal Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a fatal shooting at a convenience store in Madison on March 16.

Police said the person of interest is believed to be the female heard from inside the suspect’s black four-door sedan.

Police said the suspect shot Jeffery Carter Jr. in a vehicle on March 16 at the Mapco near the intersection of Anderson Lane and Myatt Drive at 7:20 p.m. An unidentified gunman in a black four-door sedan came up beside Carter’s gray Toyota Corolla and began yelling at him from the driver’s seat.

Metro Police said the suspect in a fatal shooting outside Mapco on March, 16, 2022, left in the vehicle pictured. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Carter was seen by witnesses getting out of his Corolla to talk with the suspect when he was shot and fell to the ground. Witnesses said Carter got back into his vehicle and attempted to drive away towards Anderson Lane when he came to a stop.

According to witnesses, the suspect is a Black man in his 30s with a short afro and goatee. A female voice was also heard from inside the suspect’s vehicle telling the driver to “let it go.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the gunman or the woman accompanying him are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

