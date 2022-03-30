Advertisement

Over 3,500 residents without power in Nashville


One of the lightbulbs Knight has being powered by her generator.
(wwbt)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A day of severe storms promises the potential for power outages in and around the mid-state.

The Nashville Electric Service told News4 they are closely monitoring the developing weather are ready to respond to likely power outages.

NES reported on their outage map that there are currently over 3,500 people without power in Nashville as the wind continues to roll in.

To stay safe and connected during these outages, here are some tips:

- Charging all personal electronics, including cellphones and portable batteries/power banks

- Assembling or double-checking their emergency kits, which should include non-perishable food, water, blankets, prescription medicines, and flashlights with fresh batteries

- Encouraging friends and loved ones to do the same.

Customers can call (615)234-0000 to report a power outage or go here for more information.

