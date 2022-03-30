Advertisement

National Weather Service reports transmitter outages in Nashville


NWR outage map(NWS)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The weather radio transmitter of the Nashville area was reported to be down Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is quickly working to remedy the outages reported in Nashville as a severe storm heads quickly for the Mid-State.

“We are working with technicians to get it back up and running as soon as possible. In the meantime...tune to local media and commercial radio for the latest server weather information,” NWS said in a statement.

Backup NOAA Weather Radio Transmitters include:

- Lafayette, broadcasting on a frequency of 162.525 MHz/Channel 6 on most NOAA Weather Radios

- Centerville, broadcasting on a frequency of 162.450 MHz/Channel 3 on most NOAA Weather Radios

