Nashville man charged after hitting woman’s car, approaching her with knife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police charged a man with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an arrest affidavit stated he hit a woman’s car and approached her with a knife.

Officers were called to 512 S. 5th Street for a report of a weapon around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim told Police that she felt a “jolt” when Jose A. Ortiz Castello struck her vehicle on Interstate 40 westbound near Fessler’s Lane.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim looked in her rearview mirror to see Castello throwing his hands in the air and yelling. The affidavit stated that Castello drove around her. The victim followed Castello after he got off the Shelby Avenue exit and parked at the CWA apartments on S. 5th Street.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim tried to speak with Castello when he exited his gray Chevrolet Cruz and approached her with a knife in his hand. The affidavit stated that he extended the knife toward her.

The victim called the Police at that time, and then the officers approached Chevrolet Cruz. According to the arrest affidavit, they spotted Castello inside the rear seat of the Cruz, laying on top of clothes, and appeared to be asleep. The officers knocked on the window and noticed that the keys were in the ignition. They also located the knife in the front passenger seat.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers said they smelled the “obvious odor of alcoholic beverages” on Castello’s breath, and he had “bloodshot, watery eyes.” Officers detained Castello, and he admitted to officers that he consumed alcoholic beverages. The arrest affidavit states that he told officers that he could have had as many as seven Modelo beers.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers conducted a standard field sobriety test on Castello, and his breath test was .138.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.