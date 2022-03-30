Murfreesboro power company prepare for severe weather

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Power companies continue to monitor Wednesday’s weather events.

The local companies have plans ready to go and are encouraging people to be prepared. Middle Tennessee Electric said preparation prevents them from scrambling in outages.

“We have an emergency action plan and restoration procedures that we practice,” Public Relations Coordinator for Middle Tennessee Electric Amy Byers said.

Byers said that besides teams preparing, they make sure the systems are prepared.

“We’ve built a lot of redundancy into our system, so if we have a problem with the system, we can very easily isolate that and re-route the power,” Byers said. “So we can get the most people back on while we work on where the actual damage is. So we have a lot of things that we monitor.”

As power companies have their emergency plans, they encourage you to do the same.

“Make sure all of your electronics are charged. “If you see a downed power line, always assume it’s live. Always assume that. Never run over it, never touch it,” Byers said. “People are so tempted when the power goes out. They are in the fridges and looking at things. Make sure you leave those fridge doors closed. Your food is going to be fine for at least four hours.”

MTE said they usually have 38 five-person crews and about 37 contractor crews that can be called in. One of the essential crews with the MTE is making sure there’s space around power lines.

“What causes a lot of the power outages on storms like this is the trees in the power lines,” Byers said. “The main thing in storms like this is our vegetation management program. And that program is designed to get out there. To make sure our right ways are clear. We require about 20 feet from the lines to be cleared of trees.”

Byers said most of their power outage time lasts two to five minutes. The power company’s average outage time is usually less than two hours across the system.

Middle Tennessee Electric power outage number is 877-777-9020. Customers can see outages by clicking here or by using the electric company’s app for updated information by clicking here.

