Firefighters contain fire to dumpster, vehicles outside hotel in Mt. Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews isolated a fire to a dumpster and two vehicles at Residence Inn by Marriott in Mt. Juliet on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mount Juliet Police via Twitter, firefighters were called to the hotel, located at 5004 Crossings Cir. Police said all those inside the building were asked to exit the inn immediately. However, the fire was knocked around 2:30 p.m.

MJAlert: The Marriott fire was extinguished and isolated to a dumpster & 2 vehicles. Crews remain on-scene. No injuries currently reported. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 30, 2022

Police said no injuries were reported to them. And the cause of the fire is under investigation.

