Man charged in North Nashville deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a man in the shooting death of a 58-year-old man in North Nashville on Monday morning.

Metro Police charged 20-year-old Kezachary Horsley with criminal homicide for the murder of Emmanuel Gordon. The charges come after a shooting took place on 22nd Avenue North and Underwood Street around 10:20 a.m.

Police said the incident started with shots being from a small, white car. Police then said Horsley got out of the car and continued shooting Gordon.

According to police, Horsley was free on bond and under indictment on an aggravated robbery charge. That charge came after police said Horsley allegedly robbed Gordon at gunpoint for $8 on Sept. 18, 2020.

Pastor Cornelius Hill, the Pastor of Ephesians Primitive Baptist Church, says he received numerous calls and texts from church members after the shooting. Hill said his church is working alongside city officials and the community to help curb crime in this region of Nashville.

“We are seeing things like this happen often in the 37208-zip code. We want to try to curtail as many of these events as possible and offer solutions and avenues to stop crime at any cost,” said Hill.

