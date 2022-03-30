Kingston Springs residents continue to recover from 2021 tornadoes

KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) – Residents are bracing themselves for the impending storms about to hit the mid-state Wednesday.

With Wednesday’s incoming weather, people in Middle Tennessee who have been hit hard by storms in the past several months are bracing for what is to come.

People who live on Butterworth Road in Kingston Springs said it is still in pretty bad shape following tornadoes in December, and homes are still being rebuilt.

Their American flags remain tattered from that storm, roofs are still in shambles, and lumber is everywhere. Residents said that after the tornadoes last year, so many trees either fell or had to be cut down that it has been windier than ever since.

Residents like Tonya Hinton said she worries about the 40 to 50 mile per hour gusts expected Wednesday.

“It keeps you on your toes,” Hinton said. “We still have a few trees that need some trimming up, and limbs are still broken. You worry about that because there are no trees to slow the wind down that does come through. If your roof wants to come up again or something, it keeps you on edge.”

Hinton said they are working on the house every day, trying to get back to normal. She said she thinks it will take a couple of years to get back to the way things were.

She added that her husband is a truck driver, and any time the wind gets this high, getting blown to the side is a concern on the roads.

