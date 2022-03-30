FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind gusts followed by strong evening storms

OUR FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WILL CONSIST OF DAYTIME WIND GUSTS BETWEEN 40-50 MPH. HIGHER ELEVATIONS COULD SEE GUSTS OVER 50.

THAT GUSTY WIND WILL BE FOLLOWED BY STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS THIS EVENING THAT COULD PRODUCE HEAVY RAIN, DAMAGING WINDS AND EVEN A SPIN-UP TORNADO.

It’s a warm and breezy start to our Wednesday, but there’s no rain to speak of as we are headed out the door early this morning.

A wind advisory will go into effect starting at 9 AM this morning and last through 1 AM tonight. Sustained winds will be between 20-30 mph with gusts between 40-50 mph at times this afternoon. That strong wind will be enough to easily displace unsecured items in the yard and even cause some localized power outages today.

Temperatures this afternoon will stretch into the lower to even the mid 80s in some spots.

Next up today is our threat for strong to severe storms late this afternoon and through this evening. That line of storms should move into west Middle Tennessee around 5 PM and then into the Nashville Metro between 7-8 PM. Storms move east of I-65 and into the Cumberland Plateau between 9-11pm before finally moving out of the area just after midnight. Any storm could produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 and an isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out.

A stray shower will linger into our Thursday morning, but we’ll dry out in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday is looking fantastic with temperatures in the lower 60s under plenty of sunshine.

An isolated shower cannot be ruled out Saturday, but nothing to wash out the day. A mix of clouds and sunshine for much of the day with highs in the mid 60s.

More sunshine on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday we’re back into the 70s but expect some showers to return for the first half of next week.

