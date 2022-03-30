Eight guns found in airports across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration reported Tuesday that they had discovered eight firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee in a week.

TSA officials said they had discovered at least one gun in each major airport in the state between March 20th and March 27th.

In each instance, TSA officers notified local law enforcement partners, who later removed the firearms and passengers from the checkpoint area.

TSA reported the majority of the eight guns discovered were found at the Nashville International Airport.

Airport officials reminded passengers that firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage, and they may be transported in check baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, locked in a proper carrying case, and unloaded.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.

TSA officers have detected 64 firearms at Tennessee airports in 2022. A total of 283 were seen across the state last year.

