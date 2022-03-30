Advertisement

Eight guns found in airports across Tennessee


This gun was discovered at the Memphis airport
This gun was discovered at the Memphis airport(TSA)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration reported Tuesday that they had discovered eight firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee in a week.

TSA officials said they had discovered at least one gun in each major airport in the state between March 20th and March 27th.

In each instance, TSA officers notified local law enforcement partners, who later removed the firearms and passengers from the checkpoint area.

TSA reported the majority of the eight guns discovered were found at the Nashville International Airport.

Airport officials reminded passengers that firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage, and they may be transported in check baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, locked in a proper carrying case, and unloaded.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.

TSA officers have detected 64 firearms at Tennessee airports in 2022. A total of 283 were seen across the state last year.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Parks officials closed the Centennial Large Dog Park, located at 2500 West End Avenue,...
Centennial Dog Park to close for three weeks
Man arrested for vehicular homicide
Portland man arrested after fatal 2020 car crash
New surveillance video was shown of the stabbing during Michael Mosley’s story. Sentencing...
Tuesday evening news update from News4
Tennessee lawmakers continue to discuss the possibility of legalizing cannabis in the state of...
State leaders push for “Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act”