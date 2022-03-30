Advertisement

Doghouse fire claims the lives of three pets


Fire claimed lives of three dogs
Fire claimed lives of three dogs(Smyrna PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – A fire claimed the lives of three pets Monday in Smyrna after a fire was ignited in a doghouse.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, and Smyrna Fire Department responded to a structure fire on One Mile Lane in Smyrna around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Crews arrived and said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the detached garage of the residence.

RCFR Fire Chief Larry Farley said the fire was started when a heating lamp ignited a doghouse in the backyard, resulting in the death of three dogs and the loss of the detached garage.

Officials reported that there were no other injuries at the scene.

