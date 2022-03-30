Crews respond to fallen tree on Mount Juliet condominium

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – As the wind picks up around the mid-state Wednesday, residents have begun to report fallen trees.

Mount Juliet Police said via Twitter that crews are on the scene after a tree fell on a condo at Cedar Creek Commons.

The wind is picking-up across our area. Please be mindful of falling items. Crews are currently on-scene of a tree that fell on a condo at Cedar Creek Commons. Thankfully, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/tKNF9T9fOj — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 30, 2022

No injuries have been reported however community members have been reminded to be mindful as the wind continues to pick up in and around the mid-state.

