Crews respond to fallen tree on Mount Juliet condominium


tree on condo
tree on condo(Mt Juliet)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – As the wind picks up around the mid-state Wednesday, residents have begun to report fallen trees.

Mount Juliet Police said via Twitter that crews are on the scene after a tree fell on a condo at Cedar Creek Commons.

No injuries have been reported however community members have been reminded to be mindful as the wind continues to pick up in and around the mid-state.

