Overturned tractor-trailer crash closes WB I-40 lanes
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol began investigating an overturned truck in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.
THP told News4 the crash involved two tractor-trailers and one car resulting in one of the tractor-trailers being overturned at the scene.
THP Nashville tweeted out that they are currently cleaning up a crash westbound I-40 near mile marker 230.6. Officials said all westbound lanes on I-40 are closed for three hours.
Minor injuries have been reported but there have been no fatalities.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.