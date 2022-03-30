Overturned tractor-trailer crash closes WB I-40 lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol began investigating an overturned truck in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

THP told News4 the crash involved two tractor-trailers and one car resulting in one of the tractor-trailers being overturned at the scene.

THP Nashville tweeted out that they are currently cleaning up a crash westbound I-40 near mile marker 230.6. Officials said all westbound lanes on I-40 are closed for three hours.

Traffic alert!!!! All westbound lanes of interstate 40 near mile marker 230.6 are closed due to a crash. We expect traffic to be affected in that area for several hours. Please seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/PyJ0rwfAKi — THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 30, 2022

Minor injuries have been reported but there have been no fatalities.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.