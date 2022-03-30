Advertisement

Overturned tractor-trailer crash closes WB I-40 lanes


Overturned truck in I-40
Overturned truck in I-40(THP)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol began investigating an overturned truck in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

THP told News4 the crash involved two tractor-trailers and one car resulting in one of the tractor-trailers being overturned at the scene.

THP Nashville tweeted out that they are currently cleaning up a crash westbound I-40 near mile marker 230.6. Officials said all westbound lanes on I-40 are closed for three hours.

Minor injuries have been reported but there have been no fatalities.

