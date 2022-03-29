Two men arrested following Monday afternoon pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood shootings detectives arrested two men Monday afternoon after confiscating a large amount of drugs.

TITANS investigators said detectives arrested Aaron McCulland, 23, and Taylor Ewin III, 19, after confiscating weapons, drugs, and stolen cars from the two men.

Authorities said detectives attempted to stop Ewin, who was driving a Chrysler 300 after he ran a red light at the intersection of Haywood Lane and Ezell Road at a high rate of speed.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter pilot followed Ewin after officers on the ground did not continue to pursue him. TITANS officials said the helicopter followed Ewin to a Lonsway Court location, where he picked up McCulland, who got into the car carrying a brown bag.

Officers deployed spike strips as Ewin and McCulland drove off. Authorities said the THP helicopter continued to monitor Ewin’s direction of flight to officers on the ground.

According to TITANS detectives, the Crysler 300 stopped several blocks later on Owendale Drive, where McCulland got out and fled on foot, carrying the bags.

Officers on the ground soon took McCulland into custody. They recovered a black duffle bag containing more than six pounds of marijuana in vacuumed sealed bags and 13 packages of hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars. Detectives recovered more marijuana in the brown bag and three pistols, TITANS investigators reported.

According to authorities, Ewin, who was still driving, arrived at Bluewater Drive, where he fled on foot and was soon captured. He was reportedly in possession of six oxycodone pills and $3,897 cash. In addition, TITANS detectives found more marijuana, ammunition, and digital scales in Ewin’s vehicle.

Authorities said one of the guns was stolen from a Jones Avenue residence in the fall of 2020, where the owner’s car door had reportedly been pried open. The second stolen pistol was taken on March 6th from a vehicle parked at the Best Western Hotel on Glastonbury Road.

Ewin has been charged with four counts of felony drug possession with intent to sell and evading arrest. Mcculland has been charged with three counts of felon possession of a weapon, two counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of felony drug possession with the intent to sell, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

TITANS investigators added that McCulland was on probation at the time of his arrest. Authorities said he is a convicted felon for evading arrest and theft of property convictions in Sumner County.

