Advertisement

Tennessee Titans player AJ Brown prepares to celebrate his Youth Football program


(WVLT)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown announced Tuesday new information regarding his inaugural Youth Football ProCamp.

In Nashville, the Montgomery Bell Academy will host the A.J. Brown Football ProCamp on June 18th, 2022.

At the camp, participants will have the opportunity to learn fundamental football skills and to meet with Brown. He will also be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area.

The camp is open to both boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Centennial Large Dog Park set to close temporarily April
Police are searching for Kanika Zakiya Coleman. Detectives discovered that she could is using...
Murfreesboro Police are searching for burglary, theft, and fraud suspect
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach Breakfast Point shopping center parking lot
MPD is looking for this teen
Murfreesboro police look for runaway teen