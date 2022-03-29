Tennessee Titans player AJ Brown prepares to celebrate his Youth Football program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown announced Tuesday new information regarding his inaugural Youth Football ProCamp.

In Nashville, the Montgomery Bell Academy will host the A.J. Brown Football ProCamp on June 18th, 2022.

At the camp, participants will have the opportunity to learn fundamental football skills and to meet with Brown. He will also be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area.

The camp is open to both boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8. For more details, click here.

