Surveillance footage revealed during second day of Michael Mosley trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The trial of Michael Mosley, who is accused of killing two men outside of a midtown bar, continued Tuesday

New surveillance video revealed in court Tuesday shows the moments Michael Mosely is accused of lunging at three men, stabbing two of them to death during a fight outside a Midtown bar.

Mosely is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police say he fatally stabbed Clay Beathard and Paul Trapeni outside the Dogwood Bar on Division Street in Dec. 2019.

Beathard and Trapeni, graduates of Battle Ground Academy (BGA) in Franklin, had gone out with a group of BGA friends over Christmas break.

The first witness called by prosecutors to testify in Mosely’s murder trial was Emma Yoder, who was with Beathard and Trapeni the night they were killed.

“I don’t think you could find someone to ever say a bad thing about them,” Yoder said, remembering her two friends.

Prosecutors showed the court surveillance video from the Dogwood Bar, alleging Mosely could be seen on video making unwanted advances to Yoder.

Outside the bar, Mosely can be seen on video throwing a punch at a member of the BGA group, starting a fight. As the scuffle spilled across the street, an investigator testified that the video showed Mosely lunging and stabbing Beathard and Trapeni.

Yoder told the court she realized the severity of the fight when she saw her friend, A.J. Bethurum, the third person stabbed, bleeding from the eye. Bethurum survived the stabbing.

Yoder testified she could also see Trapeni lying on the ground and Beathard holding his wounds.

“There were so many people around [Trapeni], so I couldn’t see what was going on,” Yoder said. “I thought it was just a fistfight until I saw the aftermath.”

Mosely’s attorney will try to convince the jury Mosely acted in self-defense.

We’ll continue to follow this trial as it continues throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.