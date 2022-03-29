Students prepare to run in Rock N Roll Marathon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Students at Tusculum Elementary are still catching their breath this late afternoon as they run to prepare for the Kids Rock and Roll Marathon.

With a healthy roar, the kids ages six to 10 did what they do every Monday in the school parking lot. They run a few miles every day after school.

The day after the big marathon, they’ll run one more, so it adds up to 26 miles. Race Director Erika Larsen says it sets a regular goal and shows the importance of fitness.

“Anywhere between one and three miles… They run until they’re out of time or however long they feel like it,” Larsen said.

With this after-school exercise, the hope is to promote the idea that fitness is fun and to encourage more exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

“They love it, it gets them outside, and makes them feel a part of something,” Larsen said.

