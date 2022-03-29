Preparing your yard for the spring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Everyone wants the best-looking yard in the neighborhood. As we say so long to winter, it’s time to get your yard ready for the new season.

Winter is over and it’s time to put away the snow scrapers and start thinking about spring projects, such as your lawn.

Winter weather can leave your grass, shrubs, and trees weak and hungry, especially after the winter we just had.

If you want them to come back fuller and lusher than ever, follow these simple tips. First, do some cleaning. Remove leaves, twigs, and other debris that have gathered over the winter.

Next, apply fertilizer, pre-emergent, and weed killer. Early in spring, use fertilizer, which feeds your grass, and pre-emergent, an herbicide used to prevent crabgrass. In May, apply everything again.

Next, mow early, and often. If you let the grass grow too high and cut it, it stunts the roots from re-growing properly. Mow every five to six days in early spring.

Doing all these things will get you on the right track to having the best lawn in the neighborhood.

