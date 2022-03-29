Police use taser to subdue armed man in Belle Meade

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Monday after he was allegedly threatening people in his apartment building with a rifle.

According to the arrest affidavit, residents at the The Marquee apartment complex in Belle Meade said 33-year-old Eddie Whitelaw was walking around the building lobby and threatening people with a long rifle.

The officers then took the elevator to the third floor, where Whitelaw’s unit is located, and found him there, waiting for them with the rifle trained on the elevator, the affidavit states.

Several verbal commands for Whitelaw to drop the gun were made, then he began to reach into his pocket. That is when officers shot him with a taser, rendering him immobile enough to make an arrest. A handgun fell off his person during the arrest, according to the affidavit.

Whitelaw was found to have two outstanding warrants and was taken into custody. He is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault on an officer with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, vandalism and disorderly conduct.

