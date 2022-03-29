Advertisement

Petition gains over 100K signatures in support of former Vanderbilt nurse


RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her trial.(Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition for a former Vanderbilt nurse has gained much attention online Tuesday.

A jury found former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide following accusations that she gave a 74-year-old patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication back in Dec. 2017.

A petition titled “Grant Radonda Vaught Clemency” was started by Hannah McLaughlin, who continues to show the community that she supports Vaught regardless of her conviction.

“Many have attested to her character, compassion, professionalism, and skills during her nursing career,” McLaughlin said in her petition. “She is not a threat to society and does not deserve to be criminally charged for a mistake. The patient’s family states the patient would not want RaDonda to be prosecuted for this mistake.”

The petition currently has 103,065 signatures as of Tuesday.

Vaught’s sentencing is set for May 13th, 2022.

