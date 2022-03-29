Officials stress importance of road safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -If you’re having car troubles, it’s advised to keep your hazard lights flashing and stay in your car until you have help.

Ashland City Police Officer Devin Mabry says if your car is broken down on the side of the road, call your local law enforcement’s non-emergency line. Having an officer with you can give you more space from oncoming traffic because, in Tennessee, drivers must move over when they see emergency vehicles.

“With us behind you with the blue lights on and the emergency equipment activated it just makes the whole situation a lot safer for the motorist who is broken down and other motorists passing by. They know that they should slow down,” Officer Mabry said.

Mabry also recommends having jumper cables handy because turning your car off and keeping your hazard lights on can drain your car battery.

Within the last year, at least four people have been hit by a car while changing a flat tire in Middle Tennessee. Two people have been killed and two people have been injured. Justin Colon is one of them. He is working to recover from five broken ribs, a broken ankle, and a fractured eye after being hit by a car.

“It was just so fast. It happened so fast. It was unbelievable,” said Justin Colon as he recalls being hit by a car while helping a coworker change a flat tire.

Colon said the impact caused him to land in a ditch 30 feet away from the car he was fixing.

“And that all happened, I kid you not, in a blink of an eye,” Colon said.

Colon was crouched down by the tire he changed when the car struck him and sped off. He says they were pulled off to the side of Briley Parkway and they did everything they could to avoid being hit.

“My car was actually right behind hers on the shoulder. Lights were on hazards were on. That’s why it was just so insane that this happened because we were as safe as possible well off on the shoulder,” Colon explained.

Metro police are trying to find the driver responsible for hitting Colon. Detectives say Colon was hit by a red Mazda sedan that’s now missing one of its mirrors.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.