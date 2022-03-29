National Mom and Pop Business Owner Day celebrated by local jewelry store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s National Mom and Pop Business Owner Day across the country, celebrating small businesses and ones that have stuck together through the years.

When Beyonce sings put a ring on it, Lesa Gossage could tell her; we’ve been doing that since 1949, her shop being Mom and Pop.

“I do think so. We were raised down here with our Mom and Pop, so we had lots of years of experience,” Gossage told News4.

Gossage Jewelers is located in West Nashville on Charlotte Pike and is run by great aunts and uncles, and the younger few are likely to take over someday. Lesa and her brother Chuck run the business until then.

“My parents and Great Aunt and Uncle were fair and honest. And they just they loved what they were doing,” Gossage said.

The business has been around now for 73 years.

