Murfreesboro police look for runaway teen

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance locating a teenager who ran away from home Sunday.

Officials said they are looking for Hannah Reynolds, 16, who left her residence on her own Sunday. Officials do not believe she is in any immediate danger as she had spoken with her family since leaving home, but her location remains unknown.

Authorities believe that she is in the Murfreesboro/Smyrna area. Reynolds has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a runaway.

Anyone with information regarding Reynolds’ whereabouts is asked to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Michael Yates at (629)201-5519.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.