Murfreesboro Police are searching for burglary, theft, and fraud suspect

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -Murfreesboro Police Officers are looking for a woman wanted for burglary, theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. On Tuesday, Murfreesboro Police uncovered new information that could lead to her capture.

Murfreesboro Police are looking to question 39-year-old Kanika Zakiya Coleman. According to a release from police, detectives learned that Coleman is using the alias Honey “Nika” Jones.

Detectives also discovered that Jones was recently employed at the Waffle House on Lascassas Pike from January 12 to February 13. Police say she was hired after having a meal at the restaurant and having her card declined.

According to police, Coleman used an address listed in Brentwood in her job application. They believe that she could be driving a 2000s model white BMW SUV.

This is the white BMW police believe that Kanika Zakiya Coleman may be driving. (Murfreesboro PD)

Coleman is suspected of numerous counts of identity theft and thefts in addition to the other ones she’s already accused of committing.

Police say that on February 24, a victim’s credit card was taken from a room at a Residence Inn. The card was used to make several purchases at businesses on Medical Center Pkwy.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Det. Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

