Mount Juliet officials investigate house fire

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet fire crews responded to a residential fire Tuesday.

Mount Juliet Police said in a tweet that the residential fire took place in the 200 block of Bass Dr off Nonaville Rd. Bass Dr. is currently blocked near the home.

According to the Mount Juliet Fire Department, no one was at home at the time of the fire, and neighbors who saw the fire called the fire department. No one was injured.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we learn more.

