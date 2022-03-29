Advertisement

Mount Juliet officials investigate house fire


Crews work to put out residential fire
Crews work to put out residential fire(Mt juliet fire)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet fire crews responded to a residential fire Tuesday.

Mount Juliet Police said in a tweet that the residential fire took place in the 200 block of Bass Dr off Nonaville Rd. Bass Dr. is currently blocked near the home.

According to the Mount Juliet Fire Department, no one was at home at the time of the fire, and neighbors who saw the fire called the fire department. No one was injured.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we learn more.

