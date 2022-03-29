Advertisement

Judge won’t halt execution over intellectual disability


A Death row inmate
A Death row inmate(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A judge has dismissed a motion to declare a Tennessee inmate intellectually disabled, a move that would have prohibited his upcoming execution.

Senior Judge Walter Kurtz wrote on Tuesday that federal courts had previously determined Byron Black was not intellectually disabled and therefore was not eligible to have the decision considered once again.

Black’s attorneys had argued the 65-year-old should be spared. They cite a 2021 law that made Tennessee’s prohibition against executing people with intellectual disability retroactive.

Black is scheduled to be executed on Aug. 18 for his murder convictions in the 1988 killings of his girlfriend and her two young daughters.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Discussions around Governor Bill Lee’s grocery sales tax suspension proposal began on Tuesday...
Proposed grocery sales tax suspension
Former employees, supporters protest outside of Ingram headquarters claiming sexual harassment...
Ingram Marine Company sued in federal court for sexual misconduct and harassment on barges
New surveillance video revealed in court Tuesday shows the moments Michael Mosely is accused of...
New video of deadly stabbing released in second day of Mosley trial
Strong-severe thunderstorms will move into our area late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday...
Tuesday evening weather update from News4