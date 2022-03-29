Ingram Marine Company sued in federal court for sexual misconduct and harassment on barges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was the name “Ingram” that first made Terri Christie to want to work on the river.

“The Ingram family is such a highly thought of in philanthropy, I wanted to work there because I thought what great people they were,” Christie said.

But the Bon Aqua woman said the experience of cooking on the company’s barges with all male crews revealed a very different culture.

“Unfortunately, there is a culture of extreme sexism and misogyny, that as woman means you’re going to face abuse. And I did,” Christie said.

Without realizing it at the time, someone very close to Christie said she, too was experiencing similar harassment.

Lonnie Stripling, Christie’s sister, was also a cook for Ingram, but was assigned to another boat.

Stripling said she was sexually harassed by the captain of her boat that she ultimately had to quit.

“Horrifying. Because I didn’t know where he was going to be or when he was going to be there,” Stripling said. “I know there are women who can’t go home. And they take the abuse every day.”

On March 18, both women filed separate federal lawsuits against Ingram, citing “inappropriate sexual misconduct and sexual discrimination against women.”

The lawsuits follow two different protests outside of Ingram headquarters, one occurring earlier this year, where former female employees carried signs, some reading, “Stop punishing female victims.”

Former employees, supporters protest outside of Ingram headquarters, citing sexual harassment and discrimination on barges (Submitted: Terri Christie)

Former employees, supporters protest outside of Ingram headquarters claiming sexual harassment on barges (Submitted: Terri Christie)

“This is the company policy, this is the company culture,” Christie said.

Christie said when she came forward with reports of male crew members threatening and harassing her, she was fired.

Christie recorded a call with Oscar Harrell, vice president of operations for Ingram Barge Company, when she was terminated.

In the call, Harrell can be heard explaining that after investigating her claims, the company found them not to be true.

“You’ve made all kinds of allegations that are not only unsubstantiated, but are inaccurate,” Harrell said in the call. “We’re going to let you go, we feel it’s best to part ways.”

Christie then criticized the company’s culture in the recorded call.

“The sexual harassment and discrimination and retaliation on the vessels, and from the office, is out of control,” Christie said in the call.

News4 Investigates requested interviews with the company to respond to the lawsuit and the accusations, but our request was denied.

Instead, Jenny Butler, chief people officer with Ingram Marine Group, sent a statement, reading:

“Ingram Marine Group does not tolerate harassment of any kind and take claims of this nature very seriously. It is our standing policy not to comment publicly about pending litigation. That said, rest assured that these claims were thoroughly investigated at the time they were raised and found to be untrue. We intend to vigorously defend ourselves against these baseless claims and are confident that when the facts are reviewed, the courts will validate our findings.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.