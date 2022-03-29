Grocery sales tax suspension could go into effect later this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Discussions around Governor Bill Lee’s grocery sales tax suspension proposal began on Tuesday morning at the Tennessee State Capitol.

Lee’s administration presented their budget amendment, which included the sales tax suspension, to the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

State leaders told News4 if the sales tax suspension is passed it would go into effect in August at the earliest.

Local shoppers are paying more for groceries now than normal. Many of the shoppers News4 spoke to Tuesday said they are looking forward to some sort of financial relief.

“It would help the people who have to buy groceries because it costs a fortune to buy anything,” Janice Rosson said.

Rosson is emphatic and tells those who are really suffering to make ends meet and continue to keep food on the table. She said she likes the idea of a 30-day grocery sales tax suspension.

“That would help for people that have kids at home and, you know, buying grocery and stuff for the summer, it would help them if they could do that earlier,” Rosson said.

Other shoppers like Cherel Bishop believes a grocery sales tax shouldn’t exist. She believes waiting until August is a stretch.

“I think it’s too little too late,” Bishop said. “I think it should just go right now. I think it should be an easy matter of OK, we’re not going to do this anymore.”

The grocery sales tax suspension would be a part of the governor’s budget and the suspension could go into effect in August. The state said the suspension would cost $80 million.

Senator Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville, commends the governor’s proposal to extend relief to taxpayers as gas and grocery prices continue to skyrocket.

She said she’d rather see the sales tax suspension happen sooner rather than later.

“If we can get them in there by at least by June because we’re probably going to be in until about mid-May, then I think that would be a benefit and would really be appreciated by Tennessee citizens,” Gilmore said.

For others like Nick Taylor, he’s willing to be patient to save dollars no matter the amount.

“I know it’s a lot that goes behind the scenes to make things happen with all of that so I can wait, it’s cool,” Taylor said.

Legislators will be discussing when to enact the grocery sales tax relief over the coming days.

