First Alert Forecast: Cloudy but warm today; Storms roll in Wednesday night

WE REMAIN UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR WEDNESDAY.

WINDS GUSTS BETWEEN 40-50 MPH IN THE AFTERNOON THEN HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG STORMS BLOW THROUGH THE MID-STATE IN THE EVENING.

Not as chilly of a start this morning as we’re headed out the door with temperatures mostly in the 40s on this Tuesday morning. We can expect a much warmer afternoon today with temperatures stretching back into the mid 70s.

The trade off today will be that the clouds will be tough to break and then wind will start to pick up again this afternoon with gusts around 20 mph at times. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong cold front is expected to swing through the Mid State during the evening and overnight.

Our Wednesday afternoon looks warmer with highs in the lower to mid 80s, but it will also be very windy with gusts between 40-50 mph possible at times. As we head into Wednesday evening we’ll see a line of strong to severe thunderstorms approach the Mid-State.

Any storm could produce damaging winds and even an isolated tornado. The greatest severe threat as of now is west of I-65, but everyone needs to stay weather aware.

TIMING: Tennessee River around 6 pm, Nashville between 8-9 pm and east of I-65 in the Plateau after 10 pm.

Behind that front, we may have a leftover shower on Thursday morning and a cooler afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll get some good sunshine back on Friday with highs in the lower 60s.

A shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday, but most of us are dry with highs in the mid 60s.

More sunshine on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Clouds and sunshine mix on Monday with highs in the lower 70s.

