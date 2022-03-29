Centennial Large Dog Park set to close temporarily April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular dog park was closed Tuesday Metro Parks due to renovations.

Metro Parks officials closed the Centennial Large Dog Park, located at 2500 West End Avenue, for fence replacement that will begin on April 4th.

Officials said the replacement process would take approximately three weeks, depending on weather conditions. They added that the parking lot for both dog parks, located off Parthenon Avenue, will also be closed to the general public.

Dog owners can rest assured that six other dog parks in the Metro Parks system will remain open seven days a week from dawn to dusk as the renovations are made.

The following dog parks are open to the public:

- Warner Dog Park

o Edwin Warner Park, 50 Vaughn Road, across from the sports complex

- Shelby Dog Park

o Shelby Avenue at S. 20th St – behind the Shelby Park Community Center

- Pitts Dog Park

o 299 Tusculum Road

- Two Rivers Dog Park

o 3150 McGavock Pike

- Percy Priest Dam Dog Park

o 3778 Bell Road

- Fair Park Dog Park

o 300 Raines Avenue

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.