WCSO identifies victim in Friday night’s fatal shooting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person fatally shot in Friday night’s shooting in the Stags Leap neighborhood on Arno Road.

WCSO identified the victim as 49-year-old Franklin resident Sherif Kasis. WCSO says that Kasis lived in Stags Leap and passed away shortly after the shooting that was reported at 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

WCSO detectives are surveying the neighborhood and are asking residents who have any video from security cameras outside their home to call the office. So far, the Sheriff’s Office believes that the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to others in Stags Leap.

“We are interested in seeing video before and after the shooting. Even the smallest piece of evidence captured by a camera may be helpful to us,” WCSO said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to follow leads and search for the person of interest. The only description provided for the person is a man who was wearing light-colored clothing, jeans, and a hoodie.

If you have any information or video, please contact WCSO Detective Grant Benedict at 615-790-5554 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

