Trial begins for Michael Mosely

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The trial begins for the man accused of killing two men outside a midtown bar.

Two years ago, Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni were killed outside of Dogwood bar. Their friend, AJ Bethurum was seriously hurt.

Police say Mosely made unwanted moves on a woman inside the bar. She was friends with the three men. When they stepped in, a fight broke out and then moved outside.

That’s when the stabbing happened. Mosley was on the run for four days before police arrested him.

He has pleaded not guilty.

