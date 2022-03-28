THP: 1 dead after crash on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy E in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy in Hendersonville.

All eastbound lanes at the 3-mile marker were closed on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy at Gallatin Pike after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and an SUV. All lanes remain closed as the THP investigation continues.

THP confirmed to News 4 that one person was dead after the crash. But, THP did not release any other details.

