THP: 1 dead after crash on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy E in Hendersonville
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy in Hendersonville.
All eastbound lanes at the 3-mile marker were closed on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy at Gallatin Pike after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and an SUV. All lanes remain closed as the THP investigation continues.
THP confirmed to News 4 that one person was dead after the crash. But, THP did not release any other details.
