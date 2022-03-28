Recipe for Lobster Thermidor
Yields 2 Servings
Lobster Meat Prep
Ingredients
- 4 oz. Lobster Tail – 2 each (4 total)
- Olive Oil – 1 TBSP
- Butt Rub – 1-1/2 tsp
Method
- Split lobster tail on the top side and remove the meat from the shell, keeping the tail attached at the base of the tail.
- Season the tail meat with olive oil and seasoning rub. Place the meat back in the lobster shell.
- Place on the grill for 3 minutes per side. Remove the tail from the grill and place in the cooler to chill.
- Once chilled, remove the tail meat and cut into 6 equal portions per lobster tail. Refrigerate while making the sauce.
- Preheat Oven for 400 degrees
Sauce Prep
Ingredients
- Unsalted butter – 1 TBSP
- Diced shallots – 1 TBSP
- Sliced Cremini Mushrooms – 3/4 cup
- Garlic Salt – 1 tsp
- Black Pepper - 1/4 tsp
- All-purpose Flour - 1 TBSP
- Dry Sherry Wine – 1/4 cup
- White Wine – 1/4 cup
- Heavy Cream – 1 cup
- Dry Mustard Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Nutmeg – pinch
- Cayenne Pepper – pinch
- Pecorino Cheese – 1/4 cup
- Grated Swiss Cheese – 1/3 cup
Method
- Place stainless steel pot over medium heat and melt butter.
- Add shallots and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until translucent.
- Add crimini mushrooms, garlic salt and black pepper. Cook for an additional 2 minutes, or until mushrooms are tender.
- Add flour and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add sherry and white wine to deglaze and reduce for 1-2 minutes.
- Add heavy cream and bring mixture to a simmer.
- Season mixture with dry mustard, nutmeg, cayenne and lobster base.
- Simmer for 2-3 minutes.
- Reduce heat to low and fold in Swiss cheese until fully incorporated.
- Keep warm.
Build
- Fold in Lobster meat into warm sauce. Do not allow to boil/simmer.
- (Optional) Fold in ½ cup Béarnaise sauce (store bought)
- Divide mixture between all lobster shells and stuff.
- Place in large aluminum pan.
- Top lobsters with Pecorino cheese.
- Place in oven for 6-8 minutes, or until cheese is melted and golden brown.
- Serve with favorite side or enjoy as is
