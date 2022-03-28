Recipe for Lobster Thermidor

Lobster Thermidor

Yields 2 Servings

Lobster Meat Prep

Ingredients

Method

Split lobster tail on the top side and remove the meat from the shell, keeping the tail attached at the base of the tail.

Season the tail meat with olive oil and seasoning rub. Place the meat back in the lobster shell.

Place on the grill for 3 minutes per side. Remove the tail from the grill and place in the cooler to chill.

Once chilled, remove the tail meat and cut into 6 equal portions per lobster tail. Refrigerate while making the sauce.