Recipe for Lobster Thermidor


Master developmental Chef Rick Moonen shows us how to make one of Perry's Lenten-friendly dishes, Lobster Thermidor!
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lobster Thermidor

Yields 2 Servings

Lobster Meat Prep

Ingredients

  • 4 oz. Lobster Tail – 2 each (4 total)
  • Olive Oil – 1 TBSP
  • Butt Rub – 1-1/2 tsp

Method

  1. Split lobster tail on the top side and remove the meat from the shell, keeping the tail attached at the base of the tail.
  2. Season the tail meat with olive oil and seasoning rub. Place the meat back in the lobster shell.
  3. Place on the grill for 3 minutes per side.  Remove the tail from the grill and place in the cooler to chill.
  4. Once chilled, remove the tail meat and cut into 6 equal portions per lobster tail.  Refrigerate while making the sauce.
  5. Preheat Oven for 400 degrees

Sauce Prep

Ingredients

  • Unsalted butter – 1 TBSP
  • Diced shallots – 1 TBSP
  • Sliced Cremini Mushrooms – 3/4 cup
  • Garlic Salt – 1 tsp
  • Black Pepper  - 1/4 tsp
  • All-purpose Flour  - 1 TBSP
  • Dry Sherry Wine – 1/4 cup
  • White Wine – 1/4 cup
  • Heavy Cream – 1 cup
  • Dry Mustard Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Nutmeg – pinch
  • Cayenne Pepper – pinch
  • Pecorino Cheese – 1/4 cup
  • Grated Swiss Cheese – 1/3 cup

Method

  1. Place stainless steel pot over medium heat and melt butter.
  2. Add shallots and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until translucent.
  3. Add crimini mushrooms, garlic salt and black pepper.  Cook for an additional 2 minutes, or until mushrooms are tender.
  4. Add flour and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly.
  5. Add sherry and white wine to deglaze and reduce for 1-2 minutes.
  6. Add heavy cream and bring mixture to a simmer.
  7. Season mixture with dry mustard, nutmeg, cayenne and lobster base.
  8. Simmer for 2-3 minutes.
  9. Reduce heat to low and fold in Swiss cheese until fully incorporated.
  10. Keep warm.

Build

  1. Fold in Lobster meat into warm sauce. Do not allow to boil/simmer.
  2. (Optional) Fold in ½ cup Béarnaise sauce (store bought)
  3. Divide mixture between all lobster shells and stuff.
  4. Place in large aluminum pan.
  5. Top lobsters with Pecorino cheese.
  6. Place in oven for 6-8 minutes, or until cheese is melted and golden brown.
  7. Serve with favorite side or enjoy as is

