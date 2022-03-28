Advertisement

Nashville Cub Scout Pack competes in Pinewood Derby race


Cars from the Pinewood Derby race
Cars from the Pinewood Derby race(Cub Scouts)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -48 boys from Cub Scout Pack 78 competed in the Pinewood Derby race Sunday afternoon at Harding Academy.

Trophies were given for the fastest cars along with the best design. Out of the 50 competitors, only three trophies were awarded.

The Pinewood Derby at Cub Scouts Pack 78 has been a tradition for the Middle Tennessee area for over 50 years. This year, 48 Cub Scouts members in grades Kindergarten to 5th grade spent hours designing and decorating cars from a block of wood.

Cub Scouts participate in the race Sunday afternoon at Harding Academy.
Cub Scouts participate in the race Sunday afternoon at Harding Academy.(Boy Scouts)

This race allowed the participants to spend quality time with their families and practice good sportsmanship.

Champions from every grade arose from the race brackets. In the finals, the leader from each grade faced each other to determine who has the fastest car. Ultimately, 7-year-old 1st grader Franklin Floyd of Nashville in the the winner. He had the fastest time of only 2/100ths of a second over 2nd place.

These are the three winners from the Pinewood Derby Race.
These are the three winners from the Pinewood Derby Race.(Cub Scouts)

The winners of this race will compete in the state competition in April.

