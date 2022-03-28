Metro PD: 1 dead after shooting in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the shooting death of a 58-year-old man in North Nashville on Monday morning
The shooting took place on 22nd Avenue North and Underwood Street around 10:20 a.m. Police said someone shot and killed Emmanuel Gordon.
Police said the first shots came from a small, white car. Police added that the car, which was possibly a Ford, with front damage and no front bumper. Police said someone got out of the car and continued shooting Gordon.
Investigators are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Police at 615-742-7463. A reward is being offered by police for information leading to a conviction.
