Advertisement

Metro PD: 1 dead after shooting in North Nashville


Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Monday morning. The shooting took place on...
Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Monday morning. The shooting took place on 22nd Avenue and Underwood Street around 10:20 a.m.(WSMV)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the shooting death of a 58-year-old man in North Nashville on Monday morning

The shooting took place on 22nd Avenue North and Underwood Street around 10:20 a.m. Police said someone shot and killed Emmanuel Gordon.

Police said the first shots came from a small, white car. Police added that the car, which was possibly a Ford, with front damage and no front bumper. Police said someone got out of the car and continued shooting Gordon.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Police at 615-742-7463. A reward is being offered by police for information leading to a conviction.

Stay with News 4 for updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WE REMAIN UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT. STRONG -SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE...
Monday Afternoon Forecast from News 4
We have the latest on a daycare being evacuated and the trial for Michael Mosely. Plus, Dan...
Monday Afternoon News Update from News 4
On Monday morning, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash on...
THP: 1 dead after crash on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy E in Hendersonville
Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Nashville on Monday morning. The shooting...
Metro PD: Deadly shooting after ‘suspected drug deal’ under investigation