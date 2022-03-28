Metro PD: 1 dead after shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the shooting death of a 58-year-old man in North Nashville on Monday morning

The shooting took place on 22nd Avenue North and Underwood Street around 10:20 a.m. Police said someone shot and killed Emmanuel Gordon.

Police said the first shots came from a small, white car. Police added that the car, which was possibly a Ford, with front damage and no front bumper. Police said someone got out of the car and continued shooting Gordon.

Emmanuel Gordon, 58, is the man fatally shot at 10:20 a.m. today @ 22nd Av N & Underwood St. The first shot(s) came from a small white car, perhaps a Ford. It has front end damage & no front bumper. A person got out and continued shooting Gordon. Have info? 615-742-7463. Reward. pic.twitter.com/qpzyAMERJ5 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2022

Investigators are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Police at 615-742-7463. A reward is being offered by police for information leading to a conviction.

