Metro PD: Deadly shooting after ‘suspected drug deal’ under investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Nashville on Monday morning.

The shooting took place at 1400 11th Avenue South around 10:15 a.m. Police said the unidentified 29-year-old victim died a short time after arriving at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Police said they believe that the shooting occurred after a “suspected drug deal.” No arrests have been made in the shooting, but police said they have “strong leads.”

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on 11th Ave S this morning. A 29-year-old victim was shot during a suspected drug deal. Strong leads are being pursued at this time. pic.twitter.com/sbMPHI1Tvu — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2022

