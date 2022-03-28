Metro PD: Deadly shooting after ‘suspected drug deal’ under investigation
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Nashville on Monday morning.
The shooting took place at 1400 11th Avenue South around 10:15 a.m. Police said the unidentified 29-year-old victim died a short time after arriving at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Police said they believe that the shooting occurred after a “suspected drug deal.” No arrests have been made in the shooting, but police said they have “strong leads.”
Stay with News 4 for updates on-air and online.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.