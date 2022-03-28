Hunter’s Lane Student charged with assault
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A 15-year-old Hunters Lane High School student was arrested and charged with assaulting a school resource officer during a fight on Monday morning.
According to Metro Police, a School Resource Officer was assisting administrators with breaking up a fight when the teen began wrestling with him.
Police say that the student put the officer in a headlock, but he managed to free himself and administer pepper spray to get the student to comply.
The 15-year-old has been charged with assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
