Hunter’s Lane Student charged with assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A 15-year-old Hunters Lane High School student was arrested and charged with assaulting a school resource officer during a fight on Monday morning.

According to Metro Police, a School Resource Officer was assisting administrators with breaking up a fight when the teen began wrestling with him.

Police say that the student put the officer in a headlock, but he managed to free himself and administer pepper spray to get the student to comply.

The 15-year-old has been charged with assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

